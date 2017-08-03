Safety Group Urges Back Seat Passengers To Buckle Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seat belts can save lives, but a new report finds many people choose not to wear them when riding in the backseat.

Jessica Jermakin co-authored a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The survey found that while 91 percent of people always use a seat belt in the front, only 72 percent use it in the back seat. That number drops to 57 percent when riding in cabs and ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

Uber driver Dustin Goodsell said most people often don’t buckle up on short trips.

“I usually will say something like, I notice you’re not buckled I think it would be a good idea to be buckled,” said Goodsell.

Experts say riding with a safety belt puts not only the back seat rider at risk but also people in the front.

In tests, the IIHS found a person unbuckled in the back slammed into the driver during an accident.

“We know that drivers are twice as likely to be fatally injured when the passenger behind them is unrestrained,” said Jermakin.

Jermakin would like to see more automakers install the same belt reminders that cars have for the front seat for the back seat as well. She believes it could get more riders to buck up and help prevent injuries.

Only 29 states have laws requiring people in the back seat buckle up. That’s compared to 49 states that have laws for front seatbelts.