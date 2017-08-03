Miami Int’l Airport Becomes World’s First To Implement Fast-Track Customs App

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For so many it’s the worst part of international travel: the long lines. Well, Miami International Airport now has an app for that.
It’s the first airport in the world to implement a fast-track way to clear customs with mobile passport screening.
“When you get off the plane you see those lines there are those readers in front of you, you get a barcode, you go in slap your iPhone on it and off you go,” said Airport Director Emilio Gonzalez.
The app went live as of Wednesday night.
The app allows to fill out your customs form before you even land. Your information is saved and you’re pre-screened for future use. You can also add family your family members as additional travelers.
Gonzalez said Miami International wanted to be the first to use it. Their app was approved by the Department of Homeland Security. Gonzalez said to use it literally means you don’t have to talk to anybody.
“You ought to be able to get processed through there in a nanosecond, and I’m not being flippant, literally a nanosecond,” he said.
Right now the app is only available for use by U.S. and Canadian visitors, but airport officials hope to expand it use in the future.