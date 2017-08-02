President Trump Signs New Sanctions Against Russia, North Korea, Iran

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump signed new sanctions Wednesday morning against Russia, North Korea and Iran.

During an announcement touting immigration reform, Trump made no mention of the sanctions bill he reluctantly signed earlier in the day.

In a statement, the president called the new sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran “seriously flawed”… claiming it hurt his ability to use his executive powers to negotiate. Still, he says he signed it for the sake of national unity.

“The president and our congress are unified A better relationship with Russia and lifting of the sanctions will require Russia to reverse the actions and conduct that caused the sanctions to be imposed in the first place.”

The bill had bipartisan support in congress, following the revelations of Russia’s meddling in the U.S. Election, but Trump went after congress in his statement saying “congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking.”

He added, “as president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than congress.”

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Sen. Ted Cruz. “We need to stand up to Russian aggression, North Korean aggression.”

The bill signing comes the same day the U.S. Military once again flexed its muscle, amid rising tensions with North Korea.

The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California overnight.

It’s the latest in a string of military exercises since North Korea launched its own ballistic missile on Friday.

Analysts say it had the range to hit Los Angeles, and possibly Chicago or New York.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, travels to the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia this weekend to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula.