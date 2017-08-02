Police: Apt Manager Gains Elderly Tenant’s Trust, Steals Thousands

August 2, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Dania Beach, Theft

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — An apartment manager responsible for collecting tenants’ monthly rent was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly resident in Dania Beach.

Dania Beach apartment manager Derek Ragoonath, 53, is accused of ripping off elderly tenants. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office believe Derek Ragoonath, 53, may have pilfered money from other trusting tenants, they said.

As the manager of Hollywood Parks North apartments, located at 2851 Griffin Road, Ragoonath had collected checks from the 84-year-old victim on numerous occasions.

However, on March 1st, police said the victim signed a blank check for her $1,125 rent and asked Ragoonath to fill out the rest.

Instead, he allegedly wrote a check for $2,000, made it out to “cash” and pocketed $875. He stole from the vulnerable victim three more times taking $875 from her in May, and $1,125 from her, in both June and July.

Ragoonath faces several charges including forgery, grand theft and exploiting the elderly.

Anyone who believes they’ve been victimized by Ragoonath is asked to contact BSO Detective German Bickbau at (954) 926-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

