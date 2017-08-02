Miami Beach Drying Out After Tuesday’s Torrential Downpours

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – My what a difference a day makes for some residents of Miami Beach.

Wednesday they woke to bright blue skies and dry conditions.

It was a very different situation compared to Tuesday when torrential rains from Tropical Depression Emily turned streets to rivers and caused storm drainage pipes to overflow. Nearly half a foot of rain pounded the city right at the height of the high tide.

At the corner of Alton Road and 5th Street, cars created waves from soaked streets. It’s an area which over the years has flooded extensively.

On 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is in the heart of the beach away from the actual sands, there was massive flooding there as well.

In recent years, the city made a huge financial commitment to install pumps to combat sea rise and the not so rare down pours. But not all the pumps are installed and a power outage knocked several off line on Tuesday.

“We’re going to be installing permanent generators,” Beach spokeswoman Tonya Daniels told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald after the flood.

What was noticeable was the water did seem to dissipate quickly, especially compared to previous down pours. The pumps clearly had an impact.

“A severe rain event like we experienced due to Emily is above and beyond the design capacity of our pumps. However, they performed well where they have been installed, which is 15 percent of our city,” Mayor Philip Levine told the Herald.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.