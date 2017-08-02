Fmr. FBI Director Comey Is Coming Out With A Book

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former FBI Director James Comey has inked a new deal for a book.
Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump causing controversy, made the deal with Flatiron Books.
But you’ll have to wait until next spring.
Comey will be giving his ‘unheard anecdotes’ about his time as a federal prosecutor and General Counsel.
The President of Flatiron Bob Miller stated Comey’s book will be a ‘remarkable lesson in leadership itself.’
President Trump reportedly fired Comey back in May because he was unwilling to back off the Russia investigation.
Comey has testified that Mr. Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed his replacement Christopher Wray who was nominated by the president.
