Costco Co-Founder Jeff Brotman Has Died

August 2, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Costco

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the driving forces in creating retail giant Costco has died.

Costco Wholesale Corp. confirmed that co-founder Jeff Brotman, who was also a board chairman, passed early Tuesday. They did not provide additional details.

Brotman opened Costco’s first warehouse with Jim Sinegal in 1983 in Seattle.

Months earlier, Brotman had met venture capitalist Fred Paulsell on a flight to Seattle that was struck by lightning and made an emergency landing in San Francisco. Brotman talked about opening a chain of low-cost warehouse clubs and Paulsell ended up providing critical financing and advice for the startup.

Based in Issaquah, Washington, the company now operates 736 warehouses around the world, including 511 in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Brotman was a major supporter of Democratic political campaigns. In 2012, he hosted a fundraising luncheon for President Barack Obama at his home in Medina, Washington. Along with Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, Brotman also hosted a $5,000-a-plate fundraising event in 2000 for then-vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman. He endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

He was regent at the University of Washington, where he studied political science and earned an undergraduate degree in 1964. He later earned a law degree from the university in 1967. While he was a student there, he worked his family’s business, a men’s clothing chain called Bernie’s.

He was married to former Nordstrom executive Susan Brotman.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch