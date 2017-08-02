Big Chunks Of Concrete Fall From Tracks Of Metromover Station

August 2, 2017 11:16 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Metromover, Oralia Ortega

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big chunks of concrete from the tracks of a Metromover station came crashing to the ground Wednesday night, and it was in an area where a lot of people walk.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The area at the 5th street Metromover station remains roped off as crews look into what could have possibly caused this.

Varying sizes of concrete chunks fell on the ground, including some big ones.

One man who said he witnessed what happened told CBS4’s Oralia Ortega he was walking his dog around 6 p.m. when he heard what sounded like a crash.

He said he saw a man who was sitting on a bench stunned after the chunks of debris fell near where he was sitting and the man was just thankful he was not hurt.

The witness also said this is a rather busy area not only because of the people who ride the Metromover but because of the amount of people who walk their dogs on a path next to the station.

There are quite a number of residential buildings in the area.

The Department of Transportation said they closed the south end of the station as a precautionary measure but the Metromover continued running until 10 p.m.

Service stopped running early Wednesday night because of a previously scheduled closure due to construction going on.

The service will be back up and running tomorrow at 5 a.m.

