AT&T Store Robbery Caught On Camera

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Caught on camera – a trio of crooks robbed an AT&T store in southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened July 13th at the store on 122nd Avenue and Kendall Drive. Surveillance video shows one man storm into the store and point a gun at employees and customers, demanding their cell phones and wallets.
Moments later his accomplices rush in and take approximately $25,000 in merchandise.
In addition to the trio, police are looking for a getaway driver that was waiting in an older model gray hatchback that may have a broken tail light.