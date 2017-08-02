AT&T Store Robbery Caught On Camera

August 2, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: AT&T Store Robbery, Cell Phone Store Robbery, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Caught on camera – a trio of crooks robbed an AT&T store in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened July 13th at the store on 122nd Avenue and Kendall Drive. Surveillance video shows one man storm into the store and point a gun at employees and customers, demanding their cell phones and wallets.

Moments later his accomplices rush in and take approximately $25,000 in merchandise.

In addition to the trio, police are looking for a getaway driver that was waiting in an older model gray hatchback that may have a broken tail light.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch