Florida Now Has 1st Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Of 2017

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida now has its first sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017, health officials said Tuesday.
The Department of Health confirmed a case in Pinellas County.
While the person did not travel, their partner had recently traveled to Cuba and had symptoms of the virus. Both of them later tested positive for Zika.
The department says there is no evidence of transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida.
Despite that, health officials have notified mosquito control and say they are conducting “mosquito reduction activities.”
Zika, linked to birth defects in women infected while pregnant, can be transmitted through mosquitoes or sexual contact.
Health officials are asking for locals to take precautions. If you or your partner has traveled to an area affected by the Zika virus, make sure to get tested.
As of Tuesday, Florida had a total of 118 Zika cases: 90 travel related, 6 locally acquired in 2016 but tested in 2017 and 22 undetermined. Of those, 81 are pregnant women.