Weather Alert | Flood Advisory For Miami Beach Until 5:45 PM More Info On Flood Advisory | This Week's Local Forecast

Florida Now Has 1st Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Of 2017

August 1, 2017 4:30 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Florida, Health, Pinellas County, Zika

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida now has its first sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017, health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Health confirmed a case in Pinellas County.

While the person did not travel, their partner had recently traveled to Cuba and had symptoms of the virus. Both of them later tested positive for Zika.

The department says there is no evidence of transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida.

Despite that, health officials have notified mosquito control and say they are conducting “mosquito reduction activities.”

Zika, linked to birth defects in women infected while pregnant, can be transmitted through mosquitoes or sexual contact.

Health officials are asking for locals to take precautions. If you or your partner has traveled to an area affected by the Zika virus, make sure to get tested.

As of Tuesday, Florida had a total of 118 Zika cases: 90 travel related, 6 locally acquired in 2016 but tested in 2017 and 22 undetermined. Of those, 81 are pregnant women.

Click here for more information on the Zika virus. 

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch