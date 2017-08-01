Top Dolphins Performers During First Week Of Training Camp

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are enjoying their first off day since arriving for training camp last Wednesday.

Five consecutive days of on-field practices were capped off by Monday’s full-padded, live-hitting workout that many in the media believe was the most physical that had been seen in years.

There have been plenty of stories coming out of camp so far, from the rookies’ progress to new replay video boards on the sidelines.

Last week we looked at the top questions surrounding the Dolphins heading into training camp.

Now we’ll go over some of the top performers through the first five practices.

DeVante Parker- Miami’s 2015 first round pick is beginning to look the part. Parker has been downright dominant all year, from spring workouts to training camp. He’s taking care of himself off the field, eating right and getting the proper amount of sleep, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular.

Kenyan Drake- Quick and explosive are the best words to describe how Drake has looked so far during camp. He’s ready to prove that he can be out there in any situation and produce for Miami, but he has a ways to go before gaining the full confidence of Adam Gase and the coaching staff.

T.J. McDonald- The McDonald situation is an interesting one. He’s a proven starter in the NFL and has shown nothing with the Dolphins to make anyone believe otherwise. However, regardless of how good he looks during training camp, it’s going to come down to how he maintains his football-shape during his eight game suspension that will be the key to McDonald’s season in Miami.

Michael Thomas- A fan favorite, Thomas has progressively improved every year he’s been with the Dolphins. He’s looked very solid so far during camp and if he continues on this trend it will be very difficult for the coaching staff to keep him off the field during games.

ROOKIES- Based on what we’ve seen from defensive end Charles Harris (pictured above) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan, both rookies should get regular playing time this season. To look as good as they have with the responsibilities that coaches are giving them is a great sign. Harris has an impressive motor and is learning from some of the best (he has been in touch with Jason Taylor in addition to working with guys on Miami’s roster like Cam Wake and Andre Branch). McMillan is wearing the earpiece in his helmet and is already calling Miami’s defensive plays on the field.