Teens Suspected Stealing Unlocked Car, Keys Left Inside

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A couple of juvenile car theft suspects were caught in the act Tuesday morning thanks to a tip from a Coral Springs resident who saw something suspicious and alerted the police.

Around 3:30 a.m., they called the cops to report three suspicious males in the 12200 block of 2nd Street. Police noted that there have been a number of car break ins in the area.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find anything but heard a car alarm going off one street over.

At the same time, an officer in the area spotted a suspicious vehicle nearby headed west bound on Atlantic Avenue from Lakeview Drive and stopped it just east of the Sawgrass Expressway.

The driver, who attempted to escape on foot, was apprehended. The passenger remained in the vehicle. Both juveniles were taken into custody after it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen out of Aventura. The owner apparently left the keys in the unlocked car.

At the same time, officers noted a white Mercedes in the area.

Turns out the Mercedes was stolen from the area where police were first called to, turns out the owner left the key fob left inside the unlocked vehicle.

During their interviews with police, the teens said they targeted Coral Springs because it’s a “nice city, with nice cars, and people leave things unlocked.”

They also reportedly admitted that when they come across property believed to be of value, they steal it and post it to an online site “Let Go.”

Both were charged with multiple felonies.

The stolen Mercedes has not been located at this time.

Coral Springs police remind all residents to lock their vehicles and to remove all items of value, especially the keys to it, every time.

Forty-three percent of all crime that takes place in Coral Springs is vehicle burglaries