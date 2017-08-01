Flood-Prone Miami Beach Underwater From Nonstop Rain

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s the old story in Florida? Wait five minutes and the sun will be out? It did not happen this Tuesday afternoon. In Miami Beach, it didn’t happen at all.
It rained and rained and rained for a good hour over the beach.
At the corner of Alton and 5th, cars created waves from soaked streets. It’s an area which over the years has flooded extensively.
While traffic has gotten slightly better since it stopped raining, it was a mess on I-95. The highway cam even caught some people pushing a stalled car.
On 15th and Pennsylvania, which is in the heart of the beach away from the actual sands, there was massive flooding there as well.
CBS4’s Hank Tester noticed some businesses had to revert back to the sandbags to keep the water out.
He noted there was still plenty of lightning, thunder and honking horns as Miami drivers tried to move about the area.
