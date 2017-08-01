La Canfora Says Dolphins Have “Hell Of A Head Coach In Adam Gase”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
CBS Sports NFL Insider, Jason La Canfora joined the Hochman and Crowder Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Miami Dolphins. They discuss head coach Adam Gase, players to watch and the Dolphins offense.
On the Dolphins- “I think it is a competitive football team, on the right track. Hell of a head coach in Adam Gase.”
On WR DeVante Parker- “Parker to me is a wildcard. That’s a guy before I start penciling him in, I need to see him get through an entire camp and multiple weeks of regular season practice.”
On the Dolphins season outlook- “I think on [offense] they’re going to be good. Defensively, the numbers are going to have to improve this year. That front seven still needs some work.”