Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Now Have To Report To Gen. Kelly

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – Tuesday was the first full day for the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

On Monday, just hours after being sworn in, the retired general got rid of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days on the job.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the stock market Tuesday morning saying it could hit an all-time high again.

The president’s focus on the economy comes during Kelly’s first full day.

“He will do a spectacular job. I have no doubt,” said President Trump.

Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary wasted no time shaking up the West Wing, getting rid of Scaramucci. The brash New York financier couldn’t recover from his profanity laced interview he gave to the New Yorker last week where he went after then – Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

“The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

During Scaramucci’s brief tenure, both Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer resigned.

The president has given General Kelly full authority to manage the remaining staffers in the West Wing.

Everyone, including the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, White House Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner–will now report directly to Kelly–not the president.

The president made clear one thing will not change – his social media habit. He feels tweeting is the only way for him to get the truth out.

Possibilities to succeed Scaramucci as Communications Director include Special Assistant to the President Hope Hicks and David La Pan, a communications specialist who worked with Kelly at the Pentagon and Homeland Security.