House Conservative Calls For Special Counselor Mueller’s Resignation

August 1, 2017 9:29 AM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Citing what he calls a conflict of interest, a conservative House Republican has called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to resign.

Arizona congressman Trent Franks says Muller has a “close friendship” James Comey, whose termination as FBI directors is part of the investigation.

Frank’s argument echoes that of President Donald Trump in an effort to question Mueller’s credentials for the job.

Mueller, appointed after Trump abruptly fired Comey, is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

Franks said in a statement that Mueller “must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties.”

