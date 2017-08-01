House Conservative Calls For Special Counselor Mueller’s Resignation

Best Places For Fresh Fruit In MiamiFruit and vegetables can be bought at any market, some convenience stores, and even gas stations. But the fruit sold at those places is not necessarily fresh. Sometimes it is shipped from many states away or even other countries. The only way to ensure the freshness of the fruits and vegetables you purchase is to buy them from a local grower at a farmers market. With South Florida's warm weather and extended growing season, one only needs to visit a local farmer's market to enjoy fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.