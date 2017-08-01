HBO Hacked, “Games Of Thrones” Script Stolen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Forget Winter, hackers are here.
HBO is the latest network to be the target of a cyber attack. A script from the Emmy nominated show “Game of Thrones” was reportedly stolen along with new episodes of “Ballers” and a new show “Room 104.”
Anonymous hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data from the company and say there is more material to come.
“It’s hard to believe that we are just talking about one or two or three even TV shows – episodes. I think to put it in some common parlance, 1.5 TB would be equal to roughly 2000 CD ROMs, roughly equal to running length of about 500 films,” said Alan W Silberberg, founder of Digijaks, LLC.
CNET says there is also a chance private employee information was also stolen. In an email to employees on Monday, HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler confirmed the intrusion.
“There has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.”
This isn’t the first time spoilers for “Game of Thrones” have been leaked. The cable network lost four episodes to a hack in 2015 and in 2016 an episode was released early.
Earlier this year, a hacker called “The Dark Overlord” leaked the fifth season of Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” online after claiming the streaming site refused to pay a requested ransom.