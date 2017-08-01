FLL Unveils Lactation Suites In Time For National Breastfeeding Month

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is rolling out a new feature to help moms. It’ll let them do their motherly duties in peace, quiet and comfort while travelling.

Traveling with a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old, it’s a struggle for Elizabeth Arroyo.

“It’s hard, it’s so hard, because you have the bags,” she said.

Finding a place to nurse comfortably is even harder.

“You gotta sometimes cover up because people look uncomfortable around you… and, you know, you’re breastfeeding,” Arroyo said.

Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, FLL unveiled new breastfeeding and pumping pods made exclusively for nursing mothers.

The 4×8 spaces are equipped with benches, a fold down table and electrical outlets. The lactation suites are large enough to fit a family.

“We welcome our mothers to breastfeed or to pump anywhere in our area,” said airport CEO Mark Gale. “But if they chose privacy instead, we wanted to make sure we had the appropriate locations for them.”

The suites have already been in use for about two weeks. Miami International Airport also has them.

For Arroyo, having somewhere to feed her baby makes the idea of flying so much easier.

“It’s the privacy. It’s the bonding time,” she said.

There’s even an app you can download that so you can locate and unlock the pod wherever you go.

The pods are in every terminal, including two for people with disabilities.