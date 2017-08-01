Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — Time is running out to fix your dog for free at the Miami-Dade County Community Spay Neuter Clinic.
Anyone who receives government assistance can spay or neuter their pet for free, thanks to the Miami-Dade Animals Services no-kill project in partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Miami.
But that’s not all. Dog owners will also receive a free rabies vaccine for their pet with the surgery.
But this offer is only available until September 30th so time is running out.
To qualify for this deal for your dog, the government assistance can be in the form of Medicaid, Food Stamps, WIC (Women, Infants and Children Food and Nutrition Services), SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Food and Nutrition Services.
The Miami-Dade County Community Spay Neuter Clinic is located at 10700 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.
This offer also includes a free goody bag with treats for the dogs.
Transportation is also available for those who need it.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment for your pet, go to www.humanesocietymiami.org or call 305-749-1854.