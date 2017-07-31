U.S. Says Time To Talk About North Korea Is Over

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. says the time for talk on North Korea is over.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke out after the North’s second successful ballistic missile test this month.

The U.S. teamed up with South Korean and Japanese allies flying two supersonic bombers along the Korean peninsula over the weekend.

The show of force came after North Korea’s long-range missile test Friday, which had the potential of hitting the East coast of the U.S.

“I think this is going to be the most significant decision the President of the United States makes during his presidency, whether 4 or 8 years, I think this is the defining national security issue of his presidency,” said CBS Senior National Security Contributor Michael Morrell.

In a phone call Monday, President Donald Trump spoke to his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, committing to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea. He’s also putting the pressure on China to act.

The president Tweeted Saturday, “they do nothing for us with North Korea, just talk,” adding, “China could easily solve this problem.”

Analysts say the latest launch proves North Korea could have the capability to hit the U.S. mainland including Los Angeles and possibly Chicago, New York and near Washington D.C.

The new far-reaching capacity of these missiles has many concerned over what Kim Jong Un’s regime will do next.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there’s no point in seeking further UN Security Council action because North Korea is already violating current resolutions.