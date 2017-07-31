Trump Admin. Starts Busy Week With New Chief Of Staff

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Something of a fresh start for the Trump administration, recently embroiled in some internal turmoil.
Monday morning President will swear in former Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly as his new chief of staff.
“I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there,” Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, commented on the change.
Kelly will have to help the president tackle healthcare. The president wants to push forward, despite the Republican plan being voted down in the Senate last week.
A new CBS News Nation Trackerpoll shows 47 percent of Americans favor a bipartisan plan to fix Obamacare rather than a full repeal. Sixty-two percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the issue.
“What we need to do is go through the normal process and produce a series of bills to fix the very real flaws in the Affordable Care Act,” said Sen Susan Collins, R-ME.
The new chief of staff’s expertise as a general may be called on immediately as the Trump Administration grapples with how best to respond to North Korea’s most advanced missile test to date which analysts say could’ve reached as far as Los Angeles and Chicago.
Flexing its military might, the U.S. flew two B-1 bombers over the Korean Peninsula this weekend and successfully tested a missile defense system. U.S. lawmakers have voted to send Trump legislation that would impose new sanctions on North Korea. The United Nations Security Council has been struggling to agree on stiffer punishment.