Prescription Prices Keep Rising But Apps May Help Cut Costs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The price of prescription drugs continues to rise, but some websites are promising major savings.

Jon Jablonski deals with constant pain after complications from a surgery lead to a pinched sciatic nerve.

“This is a 30 day supply of Lyrica,” said Jablonski.

That prescription for nerve pain costs him $462 a month.

Now, two websites and smart phone apps promise to shake up the prescription drug industry and get people like Jablonski the lowest price.

GoodRX is constantly collecting drug prices at pharmacies from around the country. Punch in your prescription and it connects customers to coupons that you take to your local pharmacy.

Another site, Blink Health, gets drug prices straight from the drug maker. Customers pay online then pick up the prescription.

University of Minnesota Professor Stephen Schondelmeyer has studied the rising cost of prescription drugs for decades.He tells patients it’s never a bad idea to look around for a better deal. He also believes savings on these type of sites are often exaggerated.

Still, Jablonski gave it a shot. On Blink Health he found his prescription at $414 – a $50 savings.

Good RX gave the best deal – with $382 with an online coupon. That’s $81 off the regular price.

Jablonski will now be checking both before he buys.