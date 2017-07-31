Key Largo Man Accused Of Kicking 5-Year-Old Boy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Key Largo man reportedly kicked a five-year-old boy several times claiming the kid threw a rock at him.
The boy’s mother told Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies she went to check on her son, who was outside playing in the yard, around 5:30 p.m. She said she found him curled up on the ground as Marvin Price, 38, yelled at him and kicked him.
Price told her the boy had thrown a rock at him, hitting him in the head.
The deputies found Price a short distance away at Trade Wind’s Plaza and detained him. They said Price was agitated and said he needed an ambulance because the boy had knocked out all his teeth and one of his eyes. Price had no visible injuries and still had all his teeth and both eyes.
Paramedics checked him for injuries and he was cleared at the scene.
The boy had visible fresh bruises on his stomach and back. He was taken to Mariner’s Hospital for an examination to determine the extent of his injuries.
Price was arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse and he was booked into jail.