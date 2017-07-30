Trump Urges Senate GOP To Not Give Up On Repeal & Replace

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is not ready to let go of the healthcare fight and that issue will be among several awaiting his new Chief of Staff, who starts work Monday.

The president took the day off Sunday after one of the more tumultuous weeks of his Presidency, spending part of the day at Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, D.C.

But last week’s healthcare vote, which ended the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, is still on his mind.

Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace…and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2017

“The president will not accept those who said it’s, quote, ‘time to move on.’ He wants to help the millions of Americans who have suffered with no coverage,” said Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

President Trump has threatened to end federal payments to insurers to assist those with lower incomes as required by the Affordable Care Act. One of the three Republican Senators who voted against the GOP healthcare bill said that would be a mistake.

“The uncertainty about whether that subsidy is going to continue from month to month is clearly contributing to the destabilization of the insurance markets,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Now, the health care issue will be inherited by Gen. John Kelly. The former DHS Secretary takes the reins after Reince Priebus was pushed out of a turbulent White House and that upheaval may be taking a toll on Americans’ views of the president himself.

A new CBSNews Nation Tracker survey shows fewer Americans describe President Trump as “presidential” compared to May and slightly more consider him temperamental.

Many Republicans hope Kelly will be a more stabilizing presence in the White House. Trump will swear him as Chief of Staff Monday morning.