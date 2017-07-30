WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Chris Christie Confronts Vocal Fan At Ballgame: ‘You’re A Big Shot’

July 30, 2017 10:10 PM By James Amalino
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Chris Christie, Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, New Jersey

MILWAUKEE (CBSMiami) — Baseball fans once again let Chris Christie have it at a ball game, a week and half after he was loudly booed when shown on the big screen catching a foul ball.

On Sunday, at a game between the Brewers and Chicago Cubs, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Cubs fan who had heckled him.

Released on Twitter, the video showed Christie uncomfortably close to a seated Brad Joseph, getting in his face and taunting him back.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie sarcastically confirms before walking back to his seat.

Joseph admits that he threw a few insults the governor’s way.

“When he initially was going up the stairs, I yelled his name,” said Joseph. “I yelled his name and I told him that he sucked. I called him a hypocrite because I thought, you know, it needed to be said. And he then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, it was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute, but was yelling at me. First, he told me, ‘Hey, why don’t you have another beer?’ Which I thought was kind of fun and playful, a decent comeback, although we hadn’t really been drinking at all.”

But the playful banter took a turn.

“First he just said, ‘Have another beer,’ and I thought that was kind of funny and maybe he was taking it in stride. And then he started calling me a ‘tough guy,'” Joseph continued.

Less than two weeks ago at Citi Field in New York, Christie was booed when he snagged a foul ball with one hand and was shown on the stadium’s big screen.

Christie’s son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department, the Associated Press reported.

