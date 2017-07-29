Detectives: Missing Teen, Suspect In Tampa Or Ocala

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A 13-year-old missing Hollywood girl is believed to be in either Tampa or Ocala, authorities updated.
Monica Gabriel was last seen July 26th around 11:30 p.m. at 6138 Pierce Street, wearing a black “The Ramones” t-shirt. She stands at 5″ tall and 150 lbs.
Hollywood Police said she is in the company of Werner Ranferi Sanchez Domingo. He was last seen driving a silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag.
Police added the two might go further north to Alabama or Tennessee.
If you know their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the police.
