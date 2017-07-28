Woman Dead After Double Shooting In Goulds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is dead and another is hospitalized following a double shooting in Goulds Friday night.
Miami-Dade police flocked to the scene at SW 123rd Ave. and SW 218th St.
Investigators said they don’t know where the gunfire came from.
Both of those women were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died.
Authorities have not identified the women.
If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
