Suh: Opponents Don’t Talk Trash “Because I Like To Impose My Will On Them”

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh joined The Joe Rose Show on Friday to set the table for the 2017 NFL season. Friday was day two of Dolphins training camp in Davie, FL.

Suh opened up on a wide range of topics, from young teammates to trash-talking opponents.

On how the Dolphins can build on last year’s success: “I feel like we have that big dog mentality, now it’s about continuing to progress through camp.”

On third-year teammate, DT Jordan Phillips: “I think Jordan has the ability to do what he wants to do, and he wants to be successful. It’s up to him to come out and be consistent.”

His impressions of rookie DT’s Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux: They’re still rookies but they’re finding ways to translate our individual practice drills into effective techniques and fundamentals into the team periods.

On new defensive coordinator Matt Burke: This is my sixth year with him. We were in Detroit together. He’s not a new face to me and it’s not a new defense to me. We were brought up together, so that’s something that I’m very excited about. I’m looking forward to him doing all our play-calling and implementing our defense from the top down.

On how the Dolphins can stop the run after ranking 30th in the NFL in rush defense: “It’s going to start with up front, we need to set the tone and implement whatever attack we are going to have, it starts with us 4 guys and trickles down to the linebackers from there.”

On how he keeps himself in peak physical condition: “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position, and it started my freshman year of college. I have to give credit to my chef. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body but I do like to eat in the offseason.”

On his admiration for teammate Cameron Wake: “Wake is right up there at the very top. Even when I wasn’t in Miami I looked up to him. I was so curious that I wanted to come down here and join him, especially with his whole story. He’s still very dominant even coming off the (achilles) injury.”

On whether opponents talk trash to him during games: “A lot of the guys don’t talk too much nonsense to me because I like to impose my will on them.”

Listen to the full interview from The Joe Rose Show above.