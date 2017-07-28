Preibus Out; DHS Secy John Kelly Takes His Place

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Reince Priebus is out as White House chief of staff, President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon.
Taking his place will be Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the commander-in-chief tweeted, calling him a “true star” of his administration.
Turmoil preceded the move as new communications director Anthony Scaramucci lashed out against Priebus in a profanity-filled tirade with the New Yorker, accusing Priebus of leaking his financial disclosure information to the press.
Priebus and Scaramucci have long been at odds. Scaramucci originally angled for the chief of staff position before it was handed over to Priebus. After his hire last week, Scaramucci said he would go around Priebus to report to Trump directly and threatened to clean house.
Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, may have never truly fit in a Trump administration that once aimed to “drain the swamp” of establishment politicians.
Kelly’s replacement at Homeland Security was not named.