Knaus Berry Farm Honored As Historic Food Site

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – South Floridians already know that Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls could go down in history as the best in the country and now the farm that makes the amazing sweet treats is making history.
Knaus Berry Farm is the latest entry on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.
The Register, a project created by the National Food and Beverage Foundation in New Orleans, is designed to explore and preserve the complex history of food and beverage in America and includes “establishments that are at least fifty years old and that have contributed significantly to the development of American foodways.”
The family run Knaus Berry Farm was founded in 1956.
They’re famous, not only for their tasty, sticky cinnamon rolls, but also their delicious milkshakes, pies, and fresh strawberries.
During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.
Unfortunately, the farm is closed during the summer but typically reopens in November.