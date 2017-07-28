Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Weston Apt. Building

July 28, 2017 6:00 AM
WESTON (CBSMiami) – Several people will need a place to stay after an overnight fire at an apartment building in Weston.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of a building in an apartment complex on Blatt Boulevard near Bonaventure Boulevard. Flames were shooting 20 feet or more into the air.

Firefighters were able to knock it down but not before the roof of one of the units caved in.

Residents of two apartments have been displaced. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

