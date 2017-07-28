Veterans Receive A Designated Parking Spot At A.D. ‘Doug’ Barnes Park

As a small token of appreciation to the men and women in our community, who chose to answer the call to service, and who have risked their lives protecting and defending our soil, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa (District 6), the Miami-Dade County Military Affairs Board and the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department unveiled the first designated parking space for military veterans at a Miami-Dade County facility.
The unveiling took place in early July at A.D. ‘Doug’ Barnes Park located at 3401 SW 72 Ave. in Miami.
Back in 2016, Commissioner Sosa sponsored legislation to create the designated parking program for veterans. Through the implementation of the program, veterans will be recognized by reserved parking on surface lots or garages owned and managed by Miami-Dade County. Signs will be posted designating a spot as “Veterans Only Parking” for use by a U.S. veteran or active duty personnel.
“Miami-Dade Parks is proud to be the first agency to implement this special parking,” Parks Director Maria Nardi shared. “It is our hope that this parking spot will provide veterans with some added convenience to their park visit, and when they use the spot they are reminded of our gratitude for their service.”
As part of the program, veterans parking signs will be installed in areas in close proximity to elevators and entrances of Miami-Dade County owned and managed facilities. The program will serve the more than 60,000 veterans who reside in Miami-Dade County according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
More Articles From Miami-Dade Parks
Above content provided by Parks-Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation