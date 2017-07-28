Critical Mass Riders To Take Over South Florida Streets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Critical Mass cyclists will be hitting the South Florida streets Friday evening.
The ride, which takes place every last Friday of the month, draws thousands of cyclists through several neighborhoods, usually causing some traffic congestion in certain areas.
Tonight, a Critical Mass ride is set up in Miami, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Key West.
The Miami ride starts at 7:15 p.m. from the Government Center on 150 NW First Street. It will go through Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and Downtown.
The ride ends at the new Omni Park located less than 1 mile from the Government Center.
This ride’s total distance is about 19 miles. Click here to view a map of the Miami ride.
In Broward, the Critical Mass ride in Fort Lauderdale starts at 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium in Holiday Park.
The Critical Mass movement started in order to raise awareness for the rights and the safety of cyclists and to have drivers respect cyclists and share the road with them. The ride is now held throughout South Florida including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth and Key West.
For those opting to drive in those areas around the ride time, expect traffic delay. Click here for the latest traffic information.
For more information on all South Florida Critical Mass events, click here.