Celebrate National Lipstick Day With Freebies From MAC

July 28, 2017 12:38 PM
National Lipstick Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ladies listen up. Saturday is National Lipstick Day.

In honor of the made up holiday, Walmart looked at the numbers and found pink, in all its different shades, is America’s best-selling color.

Red is pout-preferred in Washington D.C. and Hawaii loves coral.

And if you’re in the market for a new color, just head to your local M.A.C. store and pick up a free lipstick on Saturday. There’s absolutely no catch, no purchase necessary, and you can choose whatever color you want but of course it’s while supplies last.

According to Glamour, the lipsticks, which are normally priced at $17, will be available at MAC storefronts, as well as other retailers that carry MAC products, including Ulta.

