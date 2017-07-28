Broward Attacks Mosquitoes With Naled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A new round of mosquito spraying took off in parts of Broward County Friday morning and will continue Saturday as well.
Aerial spraying of the controversial pesticide Naled took place over Weston early Friday morning and the spraying will take place again Saturday morning for parts of Southwest Ranches and Pembroke Pines, weather permitting.
- The spraying will take place between the hours of 4 – 6:30 AM.
- Residents with breathing difficulties should remain indoors.
- People living in the area who have registered with the State to be alerted prior to spraying will be notified. You’ll find the map of the Weston areas to be targeted here.
- Southwest Ranches and Pembroke Pines map can be found here.
The aerial spraying is targeting nuisance mosquitoes usually associated with heavy rains during the summer months, and not those carrying the Zika virus, according to a press release.
The County’s has been overrun with spray requests from residents and businesses in these cities.
The pesticide Naled was recently at the center of a legal fight in Miami Beach where residents were upset about the use of the chemical, which some studies indicate can cause development issues in children and contribute to autism.
A judge refused to hear the lawsuit.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the pesticide is safe. When used in small amounts, they say it does not pose a health risk to people or pets.
Broward County Mosquito Control Section sprays areas of the County by truck and plane, based on requests received from residents.
To request service online, complete the Mosquito Spray Request Form or call 954-765-4062.