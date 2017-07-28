At Least 12 Vehicles Broken Into At North Miami Beach Community

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — North Miami Beach detectives spent Friday dusting for fingerprints and speaking with residents as they try to figure out who may be behind a string of overnight vehicle burglaries.

“I saw glass there, you know, in the front and I kept walking,” said Nikki Hill. “I saw more glass and I said, ‘Oh Lord, I hope they didn’t get my car.’ Of course, I walked around and they had gotten my car.”

She’s just one of at least 12 people who had their windows busted between the areas of N.E. 15th Avenue east to N.E. 19th Avenue and north to N.E. 176th Street, according to police.

The damage became a big inconvenience.

“Was going to go into work, I had doctors’ appointments, stuff to do, go to the DMV,” said Hill. “But given the fact that it’s going to rain, I had to make it a priority to try to get my car fixed.”

At another building nearby, residents another eight vehicles were hit.

“I was surprised and I was scared because we don’t know what happened and we don’t feel safe right now because the people see this,” said Yesenia Carcamo. “It’s a lot of cars, you know?”

Danny Ziguera had the window to his work truck smashed. Luckily, nothing was stolen but he’s having to deal with the same headache other victims are dealing with.

“It’s sad, stupid, waste of insurance money, waste of time,” he said. “Customers of mine had to be waiting, be rerouted. I gotta go to work. Paperwork, you know.”

Many would like to see an increased police presence.

“They need increased patrol in the area,” Hill urged. “Please increase patrol in the area. Make it safe again because otherwise I’m going to have to move.”