Gov. Scott’s Proposal Aims To Ban State Business Linked To Maduro Regime

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s governor released details about a proposal to prohibit the state from doing business with any organization that supports the Maduro Regime.

On Thursday, Governor Rick Scott reiterated that he opposes the move by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to rewrite the country’s constitution. Its a decision that has caused major protests in the country, some of them deadly. It’s also something that affects many Venezuelans living in the U.S. – with the highest concentration in South Florida.

“This brash attempt, which completely disregards the will of the people, will not be tolerated. Floridians stand with our fellow Americans for freedom and democracy in Venezuela and all Latin America,” said Gov. Scott.

Trustees with the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA) will consider the proposal on August 16th.

Under the proposal, the SBA will be prohibited from doing business with Venezuela specifically when it comes to investing in any securities issued by the Government of Venezuela or in a company in which Venezuela’s government, among other restrictions.

The SBA will also be barred from participating in any vote or resolution that supports the Maduro regime.

The administration will also not be allowed to do business with any financial institution or U.S. company that “directly, or through a subsidiary, and in violation of federal law, makes any loan, extends credit of any kind or character, advances funds in any manner, or purchases or trades any goods or services in or with the Government of Venezuela,” according to the governor’s office.

“I have heard firsthand from Floridians about the need for change in Venezuela. Prohibiting the Florida State Board of Administration from making investments that support Nicolas Maduro is a big step in the right direction, and we must continue to find ways to bring freedom and democracy to Venezuela,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor said he plans on working with the SBA and the Florida Legislature to take more action against Maduro and his “gang of thugs” during the next legislative session.

As for the constitution change in Venezuela, a Constituent Assembly is set to meet on the matter on July 30th.