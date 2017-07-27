Miami Dolphins Training Camp Is Here

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s the day die-hard Dolphins fans have been waiting for, day one of training camp.
The team will take the field for the first time this season under the leadership of head coach Adam Gase.
Here is a complete training camp schedule:
- Thursday, July 27th 8:45
- Friday, July 28th 8:20
- Saturday, July 29th 8:20 AM
- Sunday, July 30th 8:45 AM
- Monday, July 31st 8:20 AM
- Wednesday, August 2nd 8:45 AM
- Thursday, August 3rd 8:20 AM
- Friday, August 4th 8:20 AM
- Monday, August 7th 8:45 AM
- Tuesday, August 8th 8:20 AM
- Sunday, August 13th 8:20 AM
- Monday, August 14th 8:20 AM
- Tuesday, August 15th 8:20 AM
Practices are free and open to the public, but you must request your free tickets here and use promo code “CAMP16”. Training camp space is limited and is on a first come first, serve basis.
The Dolphins enter training camp in a unique position.
Winning seasons have been few and far between over the past couple decades, so coming off a 10-win campaign and a playoff appearance is uncharted territory for many of Miami’s players and coaches.
RELATED: Top Dolphins Questions As 2017 Training Camp Begins
Combine that with the Dolphins coming into camp with more talent on the roster than they had last season and it’s easy to see why many people expect another playoff appearance out of Gase’s crew.