Justin Bieber Hit Photographer With His Truck

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Pop-star Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his truck in Beverly Hills.
The pop star was reportedly leaving a nearby theater where he attended a church event when he was surrounded by paparazzi. Bieber, who got right out to try to help, is heard here offering the victim assistance.
Police say the photographer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury; he’s expected to be okay. Bieber, after cooperating with officers, was given permission to leave. Police did not issue any citations.
Bieber recently canceled the tail end of his world tour, officially due to what his camp called “unforeseen circumstances,” though several publications have reported it was due to exhaustion.
In 2012 a paparazzi photographer was accused of chasing Justin Bieber at high speeds in a Los Angeles. The celebrity photographer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and received three years probation and 150 hours of community service.