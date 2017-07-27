Justin Bieber Hit Photographer With His Truck

July 27, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Justin Bieber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Pop-star Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his truck in Beverly Hills.

The pop star was reportedly leaving a nearby theater where he attended a church event when he was surrounded by paparazzi. Bieber, who got right out to try to help, is heard here offering the victim assistance.

Police say the photographer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury; he’s expected to be okay. Bieber, after cooperating with officers, was given permission to leave. Police did not issue any citations.

Bieber recently canceled the tail end of his world tour, officially due to what his camp called “unforeseen circumstances,” though several publications have reported it was due to exhaustion.

In 2012 a paparazzi photographer was accused of chasing Justin Bieber at high speeds in a Los Angeles. The celebrity photographer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and received three years probation and 150 hours of community service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch