WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Mocks Jason Grilli After Hitting Massive Home Run

In the midst of the Marlins up-and-down start to the second half of the season, the Mighty Giancarlo Stanton has been red hot, as he entered last night’s game against the Rangers with six homers in the team’s 11 games since the All-Star break, putting himself squarely in the race with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most home runs in the league.
Tuesday night’s game against the Rangers ended with reliever Jason Grilli striking out Stanton and celebrating emphatically, pumping his fists and yelling….despite the fact that it was a 10-4 game in the ninth inning.
Stanton didn’t forget the celebration. Last night, with the Marlins up 13-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Grilli entered the game once again, and this time, Stanton won the battle. He made sure that Grilli knew it too.
The homer, Stanton’s 33rd of the season, was part of a Marlins 22-10 route of Texas as they took two out of three games against the Rangers in Arlington. The lesson here kids is to never make Giancarlo Stanton angry. You won’t like him when he’s angry.