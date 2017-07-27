Ohio State Fair Ride Mishap Leaves One Dead, Three Critically Hurt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and several others injured when a high flying ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned.

Cell phone video shows the moment a ride called “Fire Ball” seemingly crashed into something on the ground, throwing part of the ride and the people in it through the air.

“I heard a girl scream help and look over and seen someone fly out and then I seen it slap to the ground,” said Jennifer Body.

“It’s hard to imagine that you have family that goes to the state fair and those calls come that there was a terrible accident a terrible tragedy,” said Governor John Kasich.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture insisted the ride was thoroughly looked over three or four times before it was opened, even once by a third party. They’re now trying to figure out what may have been missed.

“There’s no guarantee, obviously mechanical or structural damage could be done where you can’t see it metal fatigue sometimes, there’s different things that are not visual to the human eye,” said Michael Vartorella, an inspector with the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture.

Governor Kasich has ordered a full investigation and called for all rides at the fair to close until a new round of inspections can be completed.

Three of the seven people injured are in critical condition. Rides similar to the Fire Ball are being shut down at some events across the country.