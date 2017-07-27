Broward To Spray For Mosquitoes With Naled This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Mosquito season in South Florida is unbearable. Due to all of the recent storm sand rain, billions of salt marsh mosquitoes were blown in from the Everglades but Broward County Mosquito Control is working to get a handle on the pesky critters.
It has scheduled aerial adulticide spraying over parts of the County on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.
The spraying will cover parts of Weston on Friday and parts of Southwest Ranches and Pembroke Pines on Saturday.
The aerial spraying is targeting nuisance mosquitoes usually associated with heavy rains during the summer months, and not those carrying the Zika virus, according to a press release.
The County’s has been overrun with spray requests from residents and businesses in these cities.
- The spraying will take place between the hours of 4 – 6:30 AM.
- Residents with breathing difficulties should remain indoors.
- People living in the area who have registered with the State to be alerted prior to spraying will be notified. You’ll find the map of the Weston areas to be targeted here.
- Southwest Ranches and Pembroke Pines map can be found here.
Broward Mosquito Control did confirm it will be using the controversial pesticide Naled.
Naled was recently at the center of a legal fight in Miami Beach where residents were upset about the use of the chemical, which some studies indicate can cause development issues in children and contribute to autism.
A judge refused to hear the lawsuit.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the pesticide is safe. When used in small amounts, they say it does not pose a health risk to people or pets.
Broward County Mosquito Control Section sprays areas of the County by truck and plane, based on requests received from residents.
To request service online, complete the Mosquito Spray Request Form or call 954-765-4062.