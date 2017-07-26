Ureña, Darvish Set To Battle In Rubber Match Between Marlins And Rangers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have seen a fair amount of success on the road of late.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, Miami has won eight of their last eleven games away from South Florida.

The Marlins will look to win their third consecutive road series in Wednesday’s rubber match against the Texas Rangers.

With the MLB Trade Deadline just five days away, Texas pitching ace Yu Darvish could be throwing his last game in a Rangers uniform.

Rumor winds continue to swirl around the veteran starter despite his up-and-down season.

Darvish has said he doesn’t want to discuss any potential trades, instead choosing to focus on pitching and helping Texas make the playoffs.

They currently sit 3 ½ games behind the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

GAME INFO: First pitch 8:05 PM, Globe Life Stadium in Arlington

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP José Ureña (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs. Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (6-8, 3.44)

Ureña is having his best season as a pro and is coming off of another solid start.

Last time out, Ureña went six innings in Cincinnati and limited the Reds to just one run on three hits.

He has been dominant pitching away from Marlins Park, holding a 5-0 record in 10 road appearances. His WHIP at home is 1.62 but on the road it’s a tiny 0.84.

Darvish, a four-time All-Star, has not been at his best during the past few weeks.

Over his past seven starts, Darvish holds an 0-4 record with a 4.26 ERA. That has raised his season ERA from 3.03 to 3.44, which still ranks in the top 10 for American League starters.

In his last start, a no decision at Tampa Bay, Darvish struck out a season-high 12 batters while walking only one.

He racked up an amazing 30 swinging strikes, which tied Max Scherzer for most in any game this season by a starting pitcher.

ROUNDING THE BASES