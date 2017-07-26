Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM | More Info

Trump Bans Transgender Service In Military

July 26, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Military, Transgender

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has announced that he’s enacting a ban on transgendered people from serving in the military.

Wednesday morning the President took to Twitter to explain why he was pulling back on his promise to fight for the LGBT community.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, but not allowed to enlist as new recruits.

In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the ban on transgender individuals in the military, but he gave the services until July 1st, 2017 to come up with enlistment guidelines including physical, medical and other standards.

Last month, the military chiefs announced that they would seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

Unofficial estimates say 7,000 transgender people are currently serving.

It’s unclear if they will now be discharged.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Conniew (@Sylvieqt39) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:07 am

    This is discrimination at its finest by our own “commander in chief”. Any American who pays taxes and is provided the right to pursue life liberty and happiness has granted by our constitution, in this country should also have the same right to serve their country with honor and dignity if they so choose.

    His supporters think he will destroy the establishment and the elite class (as if he isn’t one himself).

    They think he will get rid of Obamacare. Which, ironically, will hurt most of his supporters. Under Obamacare, my previously unaffordable premium is now down to $85/month. My auto insurance is down to $25/month (from Insurance Panda). My homeowners is $25/month too. Under Trump, we can all kiss affordability goodbye.

    They think he will look out for the little guy. Unfortunately for them, Trump’s 50 year business record only teaches us one thing – the only person Trump looks out for is himself.

    This is not constitutional. And this is the man who swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Unbelievable!

