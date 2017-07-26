Trump Bans Transgender Service In Military

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has announced that he’s enacting a ban on transgendered people from serving in the military.
Wednesday morning the President took to Twitter to explain why he was pulling back on his promise to fight for the LGBT community.
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, but not allowed to enlist as new recruits.
In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the ban on transgender individuals in the military, but he gave the services until July 1st, 2017 to come up with enlistment guidelines including physical, medical and other standards.
Last month, the military chiefs announced that they would seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.
Unofficial estimates say 7,000 transgender people are currently serving.
It’s unclear if they will now be discharged.
One Comment
This is discrimination at its finest by our own “commander in chief”. Any American who pays taxes and is provided the right to pursue life liberty and happiness has granted by our constitution, in this country should also have the same right to serve their country with honor and dignity if they so choose.
His supporters think he will destroy the establishment and the elite class (as if he isn’t one himself).
They think he will get rid of Obamacare. Which, ironically, will hurt most of his supporters. Under Obamacare, my previously unaffordable premium is now down to $85/month. My auto insurance is down to $25/month (from Insurance Panda). My homeowners is $25/month too. Under Trump, we can all kiss affordability goodbye.
They think he will look out for the little guy. Unfortunately for them, Trump’s 50 year business record only teaches us one thing – the only person Trump looks out for is himself.
This is not constitutional. And this is the man who swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Unbelievable!