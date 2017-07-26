Trump Bans Transgender Service In Military

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has announced that he’s enacting a ban on transgendered people from serving in the military.

Wednesday morning the President took to Twitter to explain why he was pulling back on his promise to fight for the LGBT community.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, but not allowed to enlist as new recruits.

In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter lifted the ban on transgender individuals in the military, but he gave the services until July 1st, 2017 to come up with enlistment guidelines including physical, medical and other standards.

Last month, the military chiefs announced that they would seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

Unofficial estimates say 7,000 transgender people are currently serving.

It’s unclear if they will now be discharged.