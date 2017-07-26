Summer Scorcher Leads To Heat Advisory

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our scorching summer temps have led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for most of South Florida.

Wednesday’s highs will hit the lower 90s with feels like temps in the triple digits – 105 to 110 degrees.

Hence, a Heat Advisory issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties until 6 p.m.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses (heat exhaustion and dehydration) are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun,

If you’re going to be outside, try to stay in the shade.

Never leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles. Look before you lock!

With the heating of the day and the sea breeze, we’ll see the potential for spotty storms Wednesday afternoon. The evening will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s. A few showers possible overnight.

Thursday, with high pressure in control, we’ll continue to deal with the sweltering heat and high humidity. Highs in the low 90s and the chance for scattered storms.

Late week into the weekend will be even hotter as we’ll see winds shift out of the southwest and west over the land. Highs will be well above average in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see more late day storms.