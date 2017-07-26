Deadly King Cobras Found In Chip Cans, Turtles In A Box

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A California man is under arrest, accused of smuggling king cobras in potato chip cans.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 34-year-old Rodrigo Franco after they found three deadly king cobras stuffed in the cans sent to him, according to CNN.
Authorities say he was arrested on suspicion of importing reptiles.
A news release says that agents also found three albino, Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the box, shipped through the U.S. Post Office.
If convicted, Franco could face up to 20 years in prison.