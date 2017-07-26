Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM | More Info

Deadly King Cobras Found In Chip Cans, Turtles In A Box

July 26, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: King Cobra, smuggling, Weird Stories

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A California man is under arrest, accused of smuggling king cobras in potato chip cans.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 34-year-old Rodrigo Franco after they found three deadly king cobras stuffed in the cans sent to him, according to CNN.

Authorities say he was arrested on suspicion of importing reptiles.

A news release says that agents also found three albino, Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the box, shipped through the U.S. Post Office.

If convicted, Franco could face up to 20 years in prison.

