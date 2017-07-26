FWC Identifies Men Behind Disturbing Shark Dragging Video

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The men behind that disturbing video of a shark, tied to a speeding boat, and dragged to death, have been identified. However, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators are not releasing their names as they continue to put their case together, according to spokesman Rob Klepper.

In addition, Klepper stated, “It’s too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident. However, the FWC would like to state that the lack of respect shown in this video for our precious natural resources is disheartening and disturbing, and is not representative of conservation-minded anglers around the world.”

The video, which was sent to South Florida shark hunter Mark the Shark, has angered people across South Florida and elsewhere.

The video appears to show a shark, tied by its tail, dragged by a speeding boat. The image then moves to show three men on that boat, laughing as they look back at the shark.

Mark posted the video on his Instagram account and notified state wildlife officials.

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

“They said ‘Oh, this is pretty cool, look what we did to the shark’ and I go ‘Are you kidding me man?’ and that’s when I instantly reposted it and that’s when all the feedback started coming out. All the people started going crazy and it went viral.”

Adding insult to injury, Mark The Shark said he was later sent a picture of the dead shark’s mangled carcass, held up like a trophy catch.

Klepper said investigators are still trying to determine the location and confirm the shark species. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the state hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or online at Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.