Weather Alert | Heat Advisory In Effect For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM | More Info

Former Wasserman Schultz Aide Accused Of Bank Fraud

July 26, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Bank Fraud, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A former part-time IT staffer under Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested trying to leave the country.

Imran Awan, 37, was fired by Wasserman Schultz after his arrest Monday night at Dulles International Airport.

Awan is accused of attempting to defraud the Congressional federal credit union by taking out a home equity loan on a rental property. He allegedly tried to have those funds transferred to Pakistan.

He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Tuesday.

Awan’s attorney told CBS News that his client was told he was cleared for flying and blamed “anti-Muslim bigotry” for the attacks on him.

Awan is also reportedly at the center of a criminal investigation that may impact dozens of Democratic lawmakers. He’s accused of “double charging” for IT equipment and possibly exposing private information of House members online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch