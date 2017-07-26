Former Wasserman Schultz Aide Accused Of Bank Fraud

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A former part-time IT staffer under Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was arrested trying to leave the country.
Imran Awan, 37, was fired by Wasserman Schultz after his arrest Monday night at Dulles International Airport.
Awan is accused of attempting to defraud the Congressional federal credit union by taking out a home equity loan on a rental property. He allegedly tried to have those funds transferred to Pakistan.
He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Tuesday.
Awan’s attorney told CBS News that his client was told he was cleared for flying and blamed “anti-Muslim bigotry” for the attacks on him.
Awan is also reportedly at the center of a criminal investigation that may impact dozens of Democratic lawmakers. He’s accused of “double charging” for IT equipment and possibly exposing private information of House members online.