Dolphins “Have To Keep Protecting Tannehill” To Remain Successful, Darlington Says

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
ESPN NFL reporter, Jeff Darlington joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Miami Dolphins. They discuss training camp, which begins on Thursday, and Darlington’s high opinion of Dolphins coach Adam Gase. They also talk about which Dolphins players needs to prove themselves during camp.
On Ryan Tannehill’s knee- “It makes me nervous but he doesn’t seem nervous at all. He doesn’t seem mentally or physically handicapped by it.”
On Tannehill returning from his injury- “I don’t think the team would put him out there if he wasn’t fully rehabilitated.”
On Adam Gase- “He does a very good job of walking the fine line between being a players coach and a disciplinarian.”
On what Miami must do to remain successful- “They just have to keep protecting Tannehill, thats the biggest thing for me. Give him time to utilize his weapons. [Center Mike] Pouncey staying healthy is also huge.”
On which players to watch during Training Camp- “Don’t sleep on [Tight end Anthony] Fasano this year. He’s going to catch some passes this year.”