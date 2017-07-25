Trace Amounts Of Arsenic Found At Popular Kendall Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work is underway to clean up arsenic contamination in Kendall’s popular Devon Aire Park.
Investigators found tiny amounts in the soil. They say it’s not a risk to human health, but the county is spending nearly five million dollars to replace the top soil anyway after demands from residents.
The park remains open while the new top soil is being applied.
Miami-Dade has three parks that remain closed, or partially closed, due to serious arsenic contamination.