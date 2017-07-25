Trace Amounts Of Arsenic Found At Popular Kendall Park

July 25, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Arsenic In Park, Arsenic Soil, Kendall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work is underway to clean up arsenic contamination in Kendall’s popular Devon Aire Park.

Investigators found tiny amounts in the soil. They say it’s not a risk to human health, but the county is spending nearly five million dollars to replace the top soil anyway after demands from residents.

The park remains open while the new top soil is being applied.

Miami-Dade has three parks that remain closed, or partially closed, due to serious arsenic contamination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch